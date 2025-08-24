South Korea: Ex-Justice Minister, Ex-Prosecutor General Raided Over Martial Law
Assistant Special Counsel Park Ji-young said in a media briefing that the team was conducting searches and seizures for Park's home, the justice ministry, the SPO, the Seoul Detention Center and other places, noting that the subjects of the multiple raids are Park and Shim.
It is very rare for a former justice minister and a former prosecutor general to be subject to a search and seizure at the same time, Yonhap news agency reported.
Park is accused of failing to prevent former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition and aiding and abetting the illegal move.
Park was one of the six Cabinet members first called by Yoon on December 3 to inform them of his martial law plan. Park is also suspected of instructing his ministry to consider sending a prosecutor to the joint investigation headquarters soon after the martial law was declared.
Shim is said to be under investigation on charges of abuse of power in relation to his failure to appeal a court decision to cancel the arrest of Yoon in March.
