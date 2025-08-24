METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In 'Webx 2025' And Showcase New Title 'Puzzle & Guardians'
'Puzzle & Guardians' is the first LINE Messenger-based mini Dapp game developed through the partnership between the two companies. The hybrid title combines the casual fun of a match-3 puzzle with RPG growth elements, incorporating with Web3 reward mechanisms to deliver a distinctive gameplay experience.
The co-launch partner, Baligames, is a rising Korean game studio founded by core developers behind global hits like the Anipang series. The studio, with extensive experience in mobile game development and live operations, became the first in Korea to secure strategic investment from Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity, a leading title in the global Web3 game space.
In addition, METABORA GAMES unveiled the teaser page for its new product brand, 'BORA DEEPS', at the event. Positioned as a key infrastructure to strengthen user engagement within the BORA ecosystem, 'BORA DEEPS' will gradually roll out a variety of services designed to create synergy between content and users.
As its first service, 'QUEST', a reward platform that integrates in-game missions with Web3 incentive systems, will be applied to Puzzle & Guardians and officially launched in line with the game's release.
A METABORA GAMES representative commented, "We are delighted to showcase our upcoming Web3 game, developed in collaboration with a promising partner, to global users through participation in this prestigious global Web3 event. We will continue to strengthen our position as a core partner in producing and distributing competitive Web3 titles within the Dapp Portal, while gradually expanding our game lineup and enhancing the BORA tokenomics."
About METABORA GAMES
METABORA GAMES is a leading blockchain game developer and the operator of the blockchain platform BORA. With its roots in casual game development and blockchain expertise, the company is driving innovation where Web2 and Web3 entertainment converge.
BORA is a next-level on-chain platform designed to enhance player engagement and experiences. The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across tokenomics, content, and blockchain technology, fostering collaboration throughout gaming, entertainment, and sports.
Through the BORA Network, METABORA operates the BORA Portal, which offers GameFi-optimized services such as NFT trading, token conversion, and DeFi features. With BORA listed on major global cryptocurrency exchanges, METABORA continues to enhance accessibility and expand the usability of its content across the Web3 landscape.
