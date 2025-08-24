Why Did Cheteshwar Pujara Retire From All Forms Of Cricket? Wall 2.0 REVEALS Reason

Veteran Indian batter and India's most dependable No.3 batter, Cheteshwar Pujara, broke his silence after announcing his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. On Sunday, August 24, Pujara stunned the Indian cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket ahead of the next Ranji Trophy season, which will start on October 15.

The 37-year-old took to his social media handles and penned a heartfelt and emotional note on his retirement from Indian cricket, reflecting on his journey from a young boy from Rajkot to representing India at the international level, and thanked the BCCI, Saurashtra Cricket Association, family, teammates, and friends for their unwavering support throughout his cricket journey. Pujara's last appearance for India was in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in 2023.

After the WTC Final 2023, Pujara was not considered for selection in Tests as the selectors moved on from the veteran batter to give opportunities to young cricketers. Eventually, the Saurashtra cricketer was gradually eased out of the Indian setup, especially Tests, the format he had mostly played in 15 years of his career.

Why did Pujara call time on his career?

When Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, the veteran batter did not specify the reason, as he only mentioned, 'all good things must come to an end' in his emotional farewell note. Hours after announcing his retirement, Pujara finally revealed the reason behind his decision.

The Saurashtra cricketer stated that the plan to retire from his career had been in the making for a week, believing it was the right time to step away from the sport to give younger players opportunities in domestic cricket. Pujara added that he decided after consulting his family and 'biggest players'.

“This plan was going on for a week. I have not been a part of the Indian team for the last few years, but now I thought that this is the right time because young players have got an opportunity in domestic cricket, which is why I made this decision." Pujara told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

“When you take such a big decision, you take this decision only after talking to your family and your biggest players, so I consulted everyone, and then I decided that it is important to move on," he added.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of... twitter/p8yOd5tFyT

- Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: On his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara says, "It is a proud moment for me, representing India for so many years... I got the opportunity to play for India for the first time in 2010. This journey has been wonderful... I... twitter/wVkG2I7LHS

- ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut for India in 2010 and eventually became Rahul Dravid's successor at the No.3 batting spot after he retired from international cricket in 2012. Since then, Pujara emerged as one of the batting mainstays for Team India in Tests, grinding hard-fought innings with patience and resilience, while providing stability at No.3

In his Test career, Pujara has amassed 7195 runs, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 43.60 in 103 matches. He retired as the eighth leading run-getter in Tests for Team India.

Pujara's memorable moment in his Test career

Further speaking about his illustrious Test career, Cheteshwar Pujara stated that the 2018 and 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins on Australian soil were memorable moments of his career, terming the latter victory with the 'weak team'.

“I have a lot of memories but definitely like you said the Australian tour in 2018 when the Indian team won the series for the first time in Australia that was the biggest and most important series after that in 2021 we won the series on Australian soil with our weak team so those two series were very memorable," Pujara said.

“Throughout the journey from 2010 to 2023, I played for the Indian team. There were many big series, but the competitive series was in front of Australia, so that series will be very memorable for me," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest run-getter of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, amassing 521 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.42 in four matches. In the 2020/21 Test tour of Australia, Pujara amassed 271 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 33.87 in 8 innings. His gritty innings of 56 off 211 balls in the Gabba Test was the highlight of the series.

Will Pujara take up a coaching role?

Before retiring from his career, Cheteshwar Pujara was involved in media duties, commentating for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 and the recently concluded England Test series. However, Pujara has not taken up any coaching duties, apart from coaching young talents at his academy.

When asked about taking up a coaching role in the future, especially batting coach, Pujara stated that he is ready for all the opportunities that come in his way.

"I haven't thought about it yet, till now. I have only retired from cricket, so in the future I will be open to all the opportunities," the 37-year-old said.

Apart from his success in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara had a great run in first-class cricket, amassing 21301 runs, including 66 centuries and 81 fifties, at an average of 51.82 in 278 matches. He is the leading run-getter for Saurashtra in first-class cricket, aggregating 7775 runs, including 25 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 62.19 in 90 matches.