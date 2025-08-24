EBRD Rolls Out Latest Scoop On Its Project Lineup In Azerbaijan
Towards the conclusion of July 2025, the financial institution's
asset portfolio within the nation totals 971 million euros and
comprises 34 distinct initiatives.
As per the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the institution's equity stake in these initiatives stands at a modest 1 percent, with operational assets appraised at a substantial 710 million euros. The private sector constitutes 38 percent of the aggregate portfolio valuation.
Since the inception of its operational framework in Azerbaijan, the EBRD has mobilized a cumulative investment portfolio amounting to 3.74 billion euros within the national economic landscape, with the aggregate disbursement of allocated capital reaching 3.43 billion euros. As of the current reporting period, the financial institution has facilitated the execution of 199 initiatives within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.
