Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EBRD Rolls Out Latest Scoop On Its Project Lineup In Azerbaijan

EBRD Rolls Out Latest Scoop On Its Project Lineup In Azerbaijan


2025-08-24 10:06:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25.​ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has released updated data on its project portfolio in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the bank.

Towards the conclusion of July 2025, the financial institution's asset portfolio within the nation totals 971 million euros and comprises 34 distinct initiatives.

As per the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the institution's equity stake in these initiatives stands at a modest 1 percent, with operational assets appraised at a substantial 710 million euros. The private sector constitutes 38 percent of the aggregate portfolio valuation.

Since the inception of its operational framework in Azerbaijan, the EBRD has mobilized a cumulative investment portfolio amounting to 3.74 billion euros within the national economic landscape, with the aggregate disbursement of allocated capital reaching 3.43 billion euros. As of the current reporting period, the financial institution has facilitated the execution of 199 initiatives within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN24082025000187011040ID1109969146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search