Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-24 09:03:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3245627 KUWAIT -- Minister of Justice: The new lawyers' law will give a quantum leap to the Bar through regulating the profession and specifying the functions and roles of lawyers.
3245625 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Justice signed with Kuwait Bar Association (KBA) protocols of cooperation, to help with the ministry's comprehensive reform project, improve legislation and develop the country's institutional justice infrastructure.
3245602 AMMAN -- Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterated rejection of the Israeli occupation plan to consolidate Gaza occupation, widen military control over it and expand settlement activity in the West Bank.
3245600 GAZA -- Some 64 Palestinians have been martyred and 278 others wounded in the past 24 hours due to Israeli occupation massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, said health authorities.
3245617 ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan and Bangladesh discussed revival of old connections between the two countries during a meeting between visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar and Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka.
3245598 AMMAN -- Kuwaiti judo team won four gold medals and five bronze medals in youth and junior categories, at the conclusion of the Open Asian Cup hosted by Jordanian capital, Amman. (end)

