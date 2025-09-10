MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer in Australian Politics, Monash University Profile Articles Activity

Dr Blair Williams is an award-winning academic and is currently a Lecturer in Australian Politics at Monash University, following her tenure as a Research Fellow at the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL) at the Australian National University.

Her research focuses on gendered media coverage of women in politics, and she is becoming a leading voice in this narrative, already cited by national and international political figures in public talks, media, and publications. Dr Williams is highly visible in the media as a monthly columnist for The Canberra Times, Federal Political Correspondent for Radio Adelaide, and regular writer for The Conversation. Her research and activism have appeared in over 50 local, national, and international platforms, including Radio National, SBS, The Sydney Morning Herald, BBC, Al Jazeera and Le Monde.



2022–present Lecturer, Monash University 2020–2022 Research Fellow, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, ANU



2020 The Australian National University, PhD 2014 University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)



2021 Parliament as a Gendered Workplace: Introduction to this Special Issue, Australasian Parliamentary Review

2021 Where are all the Great Women politicians? A gendered analysis of Australian political biographies, Australian Journal of Biography and History

2021 Still Lacking Her Rights at Work: The Treatment of Women Politicians in the Australian Parliament and Print News Media, Australasian Parliamentary Review

2020 Gender and Political Leadership in a Time of COVID, Politics & Gender

2020 A Tale of Two Women: A comparative media analysis of UK Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, Parliamentary Affairs

2020 It's a Man's World at the Top: Gendered media representations of Julia Gillard and Helen Clark, Feminist Media Studies 2017 A Gendered Media Analysis of the Prime Ministerial Ascension of Gillard and Turnbull: He's“taken back the reins” and she's“a backstabbing” murderer, Australian Journal of Political Science

ExperienceEducationPublications