Blair Williams
Dr Blair Williams is an award-winning academic and is currently a Lecturer in Australian Politics at Monash University, following her tenure as a Research Fellow at the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL) at the Australian National University.
Her research focuses on gendered media coverage of women in politics, and she is becoming a leading voice in this narrative, already cited by national and international political figures in public talks, media, and publications. Dr Williams is highly visible in the media as a monthly columnist for The Canberra Times, Federal Political Correspondent for Radio Adelaide, and regular writer for The Conversation. Her research and activism have appeared in over 50 local, national, and international platforms, including Radio National, SBS, The Sydney Morning Herald, BBC, Al Jazeera and Le Monde.Experience
-
2022–present
Lecturer, Monash University
2020–2022
Research Fellow, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, ANU
-
2020
The Australian National University, PhD
2014
University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
-
2021
Parliament as a Gendered Workplace: Introduction to this Special Issue, Australasian Parliamentary Review
2021
Where are all the Great Women politicians? A gendered analysis of Australian political biographies, Australian Journal of Biography and History
2021
Still Lacking Her Rights at Work: The Treatment of Women Politicians in the Australian Parliament and Print News Media, Australasian Parliamentary Review
2020
Gender and Political Leadership in a Time of COVID, Politics & Gender
2020
A Tale of Two Women: A comparative media analysis of UK Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, Parliamentary Affairs
2020
It's a Man's World at the Top: Gendered media representations of Julia Gillard and Helen Clark, Feminist Media Studies
2017
A Gendered Media Analysis of the Prime Ministerial Ascension of Gillard and Turnbull: He's“taken back the reins” and she's“a backstabbing” murderer, Australian Journal of Political Science
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment