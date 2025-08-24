403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Made Significant Concessions To End War With Ukraine - US VP
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that Russia made "significant concessions" towards a negotiated settlement in its war with Ukraine and was confident progress was being made despite the lack of clear advances towards ending the conflict.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker", Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several concessions, including that Ukraine will receive security guarantees protecting against future Russian aggression.
"I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict," Vance said.
"They've recognized that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv.
That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that a group of nations including United Nations Security Council members should be the guarantors of Ukraine's security. (end)
amm
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker", Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several concessions, including that Ukraine will receive security guarantees protecting against future Russian aggression.
"I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict," Vance said.
"They've recognized that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv.
That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that a group of nations including United Nations Security Council members should be the guarantors of Ukraine's security. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment