Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Made Significant Concessions To End War With Ukraine - US VP


2025-08-24 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that Russia made "significant concessions" towards a negotiated settlement in its war with Ukraine and was confident progress was being made despite the lack of clear advances towards ending the conflict.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker", Vance said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made several concessions, including that Ukraine will receive security guarantees protecting against future Russian aggression.
"I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict," Vance said.
"They've recognized that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv.
That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning. And importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee to the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that a group of nations including United Nations Security Council members should be the guarantors of Ukraine's security. (end)
