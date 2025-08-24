Elon Musk's AI Mothership Signals The Next Wave Of Superintelligence?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a newly surfaced presentation, James Altucher outlines Musk's latest artificial intelligence push - and why its scale could reshape the future.

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The document opens with a bold claim:“THE WORLD'S TWO MOST POWERFUL MEN are teaming up to unlock the full power of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE.”

It continues:“Elon Musk's New AI Company is Set to Dominate in Trump's Second Term.”

The Turning Point in Washington

The report explains: “In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110.”

The order, signed by Biden in October 2023, had“limited the development of U.S. artificial intelligence with burdensome regulations and safety procedures... that, until now, have prevented us from unleashing its true power.”

The Scale of What's Coming

The numbers are staggering. According to the document:



“It has been estimated that artificial intelligence will create $20 trillion in new wealth PER YEAR by the year 2030” “With some of the world's leading scientists projecting massive windfalls of $14 QUADRILLION over the next 20 years”

Why Musk Believes Time Is Short

The urgency is spelled out in plain language: “Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history.”

And Musk's role is not incidental. The report calls him:“the world's richest man... about to change America - forever.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a legendary tech entrepreneur, bestselling author, and early-stage investor. Known for spotting transformative trends before they go mainstream, Altucher's latest work uncovers the hidden story behind Musk's AI mothership and the global superintelligence race now unfolding.

