Electric Pickle Set To Transform Reno Experience District

Electric Pickle Reno

Electric Pickle Renderings

Reno Experience District Logo

Electric Pickle will feature state-of-the-art pickleball courts alongside a wide array of cutting-edge recreational and culinary offerings.

- Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric PickleRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reno Experience District (RED) is excited to unveil plans for the upcoming debut of Electric Pickle . This premier entertainment venue promises to transform the city's cultural landscape. Anticipated to open its doors in early 2026, Electric Pickle will feature state-of-the-art pickleball courts alongside a wide array of cutting-edge recreational and culinary offerings.Conveniently positioned at the prime intersection of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, Electric Pickle is poised to emerge as a cultural landmark in Central Reno. It is located just south of Midtown, nestled within the Reno Experience District (RED), an innovative lifestyle hub that is redefining luxury apartment living, upscale retail experiences, and premium short-term and long-term accommodations in Reno, Nevada. RED presents an impressive range of amenities and conveniences, providing residents with an unmatched urban living experience.Boasting nine meticulously crafted pickleball courts, the new facility will also feature golf simulators, bocce ball courts, table tennis, various gaming options, and a dedicated performance area for live musicians, all tailored to provide visitors with a holistic social and entertainment experience.In addition to its innovative recreational amenities, Electric Pickle will feature a full-service restaurant spanning over 8,000 square feet of outdoor dining space, ideally suited for Reno's warm climate and vibrant outdoor scene. The venue will offer a globally inspired menu curated by an expert team, ensuring a diverse culinary experience ranging from Asian-inspired dishes to Mexican and Italian options, including sushi, street tacos, and pizzas. The extensive drink menu will feature a variety of craft beers, wines, seltzers, cocktails, and frozen alcoholic beverages, all designed to enhance the overall dining experience."We're blending our love for the fast-paced, action-packed game with our passion for delivering upscale culinary offerings in a vibrant and social atmosphere," remarked Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group.Beyond its gastronomic delights, Electric Pickle will become a prime destination for those seeking premium entertainment and leisure activities in Reno. Set against the backdrop of RED's rich cultural tapestry, the venue aims to cater to both locals and visitors alike, offering an unparalleled fusion of sports, dining, and social interaction.Within RED's trio of unique apartment communities, residents luxuriate in an abundance of offerings, ranging from upscale designer finishes and lavish resort-style amenities to interactive resident gatherings. Situated in the lively MidTown district of Reno, RED offers a pedestrian-friendly setting where residents can conveniently reach curated coffee establishments, modern dining venues, a picturesque park, a cinema, and soon-to-be added multi-tiered entertainment space. As the national obsession with pickleball gains momentum, evidenced by thriving launches in diverse urban centers, Electric Pickle stands prepared to leave a lasting impression on Reno's entertainment landscape.About the Reno Experience District:Positioned as one of the most significant developments in decades, RED, located on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, epitomizes the rejuvenation of Reno's urban space. Complementing a diverse array of offerings, including luxury apartment homes, retail outlets, a Market Hall, a 170-room hotel, and a Tech Office Campus, RED stands as a testament to the city's commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy and community engagement.

Courtney Meredith

Design on Edge

+1 775-460-7133

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.