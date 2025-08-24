First Look Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) The much-anticipated first look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja has finally been unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27.

Seated majestically on the throne at Lalbaugcha, Lord Ganesha graces the pandal with his divine presence, exuding an aura of grace.

| Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 years of Lalbaugcha Raja About Lalbaugcha Raja

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been cared for by the Kambli family for over eight decades. The Lalbaugcha Raja is renowned as the prominent Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated at Putlabai Chawl. This worship place was established in 1934.

| Anand Mahindra wishes everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, says Bappa reminds us life is a thing of joy About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, which lasts 10 days, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha descends to Earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will continue until September 2. The 10-day period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

During the festivities, people welcome Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare delicious treats, and visit pandals throughout the celebration.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi concludes with a grand visarjan of Lord Ganesha's idol. During the visarjan, Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies amid chants and music.

Mumbai hosts nearly 14,000 mandals of which 8,000 are registered ones.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande noted that these mandals, which also organise Dahi Handi, Navratri, and, in some cases, Saibaba festivities, are deeply intertwined with local politics.

| Ganesha Chaturthi: Types of Ganpati idols and their impacts Ganeshostav gets 'state festival'

The Maharashtra government has accorded a 'state festival' status to 'Ganeshotsav', but a coordination committee of the public Ganesh mandals says it would have been better if their suggestions had also been considered.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Samanvay Samiti, which has been overseeing the festival in the metropolis for the last 44 years in coordination with the civic body, police and traffic department, has 12,000 public mandals registered with it.

Talking to PTI, the samiti president, Naresh Dahibavkar, claimed the ₹11 crore allocation to the state festival was not enough.

"The mandals work all through the year and contribute to the society whenever there is a crisis. It would have been better if the government had involved us in this decision as it would have been an encouragement to work more for the society," he said.