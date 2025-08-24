Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stefanchuk, Kellogg Discuss Path To Just Peace For Ukraine

2025-08-24 03:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Stefanchuk announced details of the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I held a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine General Kellogg on a symbolic day - the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. At the heart of our discussion was the most important goal: a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. I am grateful to the United States for its determination and to our European partners for their comprehensive support," Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that "only our combined strength and solidarity can stop the war and bring us closer to a just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe."

