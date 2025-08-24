Public Holiday Announced On September 4

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 24 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan Sunday announced that Thursday, September 4, will be observed as a public holiday across the Kingdom in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.According to the official memo, all ministries, government departments, public institutions and bodies, public universities, municipalities, joint service councils the Greater Amman Municipality and government-owned companies will suspend work on September 4.Exceptions apply to entities whose nature of work requires continued operation.Hassan called on all relevant ministries, departments and public institutions to mark the occasion in a manner that reflects its spiritual significance and importance.