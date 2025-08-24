Pakistan, Bangladesh Sign Visa Waiver For Some Passport Holders

Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed multiple bilateral agreements including visa abolition for diplomatic and official passport holders.

In June, the UAE and Pakistan also signed a visa waiver deal for diplomatic and official passport holders, which came into effect on July 27, 2025.

Recommended For You

Pakistan and Bangladesh signed agreements in the fields of trade, culture, and academic domains. The agreements were signed during the visit of Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, to Bangladesh.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“These agreements will institutionalise and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, training of diplomats, academic exchanges, media cooperation, and cultural exchanges,” Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

In addition, Dar and Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan's Minister for Commerce, attended a reception hosted by Imran Haider, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh.

The deputy prime minister also met a number of personalities from different walks of life including advisers of the Bangladeshi government, bureaucrats, leadership of political parties, vice chancellors, members of intelligentsia and think tanks, sportsmen, artists, journalists, retired generals, and others.

Dar noted that the relations between the two countries were anchored in centuries-old shared traditions, Islamic heritage, social norms, and literary expressions. He expressed Pakistan's strong desire to forge a cooperative and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.