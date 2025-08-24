Israeli Strikes Hit Yemeni Capital Sanaa, Houthi-Run TV Reports

Israeli strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said, two days after Houthi militants fired a missile towards Israel.

Sanaa residents said the strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex, missile bases, and oil and power stations. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Recommended For You

A Houthi security source told AFP that the air raid targeted a municipality building in central Sanaa, adding there were reports of casualties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The Israeli aggression targeted an oil company station on Al-Sittine Street with several strikes", as well as a "power station" in the south of the capital that was also hit last Sunday, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV reported.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel. An Israeli Air Force official said on Sunday the missile most likely carried several sub-munitions "intended to be detonated upon impact".

"This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen," the official said.

Since Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Se in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the vital Hodeidah port.

(With inputs from AFP)