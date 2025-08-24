Work Launched On Water Supply Projects In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROKOH (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on two water supply projects at a cost of 14 million afghanis in western Ghor province, an official said on Sunday.

Funded by the World Bank (WB), the projects are being implemented with technical cooperation of DACAAR organisation in Taywara and Pasaband districts of the province, said Zabihullah Ghosizada, an official at the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that the schemes were being carried out in Deh Khwaja village of Taywara district and Khoshk Aba village of Pasaband district.

He added:“With the implementation of these water supply projects, 468 families will gain access to safe drinking water. In addition, these projects will create job opportunities for dozens of local residents.”

Residents of the two districts voiced satisfaction over the launch of the projects.

Noor Ahmad, a resident of Taywara district, said:“We are very happy that a water supply project has been launched in our area. For years, our people struggled with a shortage of clean water. Now that attention is being paid to us, we are very pleased. We hope such projects will also be implemented in other areas.”

Habibullah, a resident of Pasaband district, also said:“We are very pleased with the start of this water supply project. In the past, we were forced to fetch drinking water from wells and springs, which was very difficult. Now that a water supply network is being built for us, we hope our problems will be solved.”

The development comes as many residents of Ghor province continue to face serious challenges in accessing safe drinking water.

kk/ma