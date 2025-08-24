PL: Smith Rowe's Equaliser Leaves Man Utd Searching For First Win

MENAFN - IANS) London, Aug 24 (IANS) Manchester United were left to rue skipper Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss as Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to rescue a point for Fulham in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The game began at a frantic pace, with chances flowing at both ends. United's summer signing Matheus Cunha looked lively, forcing Bernd Leno into an early save before striking the post with another effort. Bruno Fernandes also tested the Fulham goalkeeper from distance, while Josh King nearly found a breakthrough for the hosts, only to be denied by Altay Bayındır's sharp reflexes.

The contest's defining moment of the first half came on 35 minutes when Calvin Bassey was penalised for bringing down Mason Mount in the box following a lengthy VAR review. Fernandes, however, squandered the opportunity, blasting his penalty high into the Hammy End to the relief of the home crowd. Fulham grew into the half, with Rodrigo Muniz and Timothy Castagne both threatening from Saša Lukić deliveries, but the interval arrived with the scores still level.

United found their opener just before the hour in scrappy fashion. Young defender Leny Yoro rose to meet a cross, and his header deflected cruelly off Muniz's back, leaving Leno stranded as the ball rolled into the net.

Marco Silva responded by introducing Emile Smith Rowe, and the decision paid dividends. The substitute made an incisive run into the area and connected neatly with Alex Iwobi's cross, steering the ball past Bayındır to restore parity for the hosts.

The game remained open in the closing stages. Smith Rowe's strike injected fresh energy into Fulham, but United pushed for a late winner of their own. Harry Maguire came closest, sending a towering header narrowly wide in stoppage time.

In the end, the points were shared after a contest that showcased both teams' attacking intent and the resilience of their goalkeepers. Smith Rowe's sharp finish ensured Fulham were rewarded for their persistence, while United were left to rue Fernandes' costly penalty miss.