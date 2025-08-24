Greater Noida Dowry Case: Murder Victim Nikki's Mother-In-Law Arrested Hours After Husband Shot At
The victim – Nikki - her in-laws and husband Vipin Bhati have been accused of allegedly setting the woman on fire over ₹32 lakhs dowry. The harrowing incident, which occurred in Greater Noida's Sirsa, came to light on Thursday, August 21.Also Read | Noida dowry death: From 6yr old witness to father's demand | All details here
Earlier today, Vipin Bhati, the main accused in the dowry murder case was shot in the leg as he tried to flee after his arrest.
As per police officials, he was being taken for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee. He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg said police officials, as per agency reports.
How did Nikki die?
Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
The Greater Noida couple's six-year-old son, who witnessed the alleged brutal killing of his mother said some substance was poured on his mother Nikki, who was then set ablaze.Also Read | Dowry horror in Greater Noida: Woman tortured, burnt alive by in-laws
“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” said the victim's son, reported PTI.Nikki's murder - What we know so far
- Two disturbing videos of the alleged dowry, murder case are now circulating online. In one clip, a man and a woman are seen assaulting the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other shows the woman limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.
- Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who also married into the same family, said both sisters were“beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry.” “They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister,” Kanchan told PTI.
