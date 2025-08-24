Azerbaijan's Hydropower Output Surges In 7M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's hydropower plants cranked out a whopping 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January to June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that this marks an increase of 230.6 million kWh, or 12.5 percent, compared to the same period last year (1.8 billion kWh).

To note, Azerbaijan's energy sector, encompassing the generation, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, reported a valuation of approximately 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion) in product and service output during the initial seven-month period of 2025. The hydrological resource management and effluent processing domain generated outputs appraised at 370.9 million manat ($218.1 million) throughout the corresponding timeframe.