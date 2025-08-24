Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea Pushes for Ex-Premier Arrest

2025-08-24 09:12:42
(MENAFN) South Korea’s special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s brief martial law declaration moved swiftly on Sunday, requesting an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

In a detailed news briefing, the special counsel team announced that the arrest application was submitted Sunday afternoon. Han faces multiple charges, including aiding the insurrection’s mastermind, perjury, falsifying official documents, and destroying public records.

The investigators asserted that Han, who was prime minister at the time, was obligated to oversee and curb the president's unchecked use of power but neglected to stop the unlawful martial law and instead offered support.

Further allegations include Han’s involvement in concealing legal inconsistencies in the martial law documents by creating and later abolishing related paperwork following the imposition.

The team further charged Han with perjury, pointing to his previous testimonies at the Constitutional Court of Korea and the National Assembly where he denied any knowledge of the martial law documents.

Back in July, the special counsel conducted a search and seizure operation at Han’s home, securing evidence pertinent to the case, according to previous reports from former media outlets.

