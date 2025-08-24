General Staff Confirms Strikes On Russian Sea Terminal, Logistic Facilities
The strikes were carried out to reduce the military-economic potential of the aggressor country.
Preliminary reports indicate that at the Ust-Luga terminal in Russia's Leningrad region, a gas condensate fractionation and transshipment unit was hit. The facility has a capacity of up to 6.9 million tons of raw material per year.
This sea terminal is one of Russia's key logistical hubs in the Baltic Sea. The aggressor country actively uses it to export energy resources through a“shadow fleet” to bypass international sanctions.
“Successful strike on the target confirmed, with subsequent fire,” the General Staff reported.Read also: SSU, SOFs strike gas processing facility in Russia's Ust - Luga
Other targeted facilities are located in Russia's Belgorod and Voronezh regions. These include sites that support the functioning and supply of Russian army units. Assessment of the strike results is ongoing.
Earlier reports indicate that the governor of Leningrad region claimed that ten drones were reportedly destroyed over the Ust-Luga port.
Illustrative photo by 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
