Rajnath Singh Hails Doctors' Tireless Service To Kishtwar Cloudburst Victims

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited a government hospital in Jammu to meet those who sustained injuries in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident, and lauded the efforts of the doctors of the medical college for taking care of the injured with complete dedication. While addressing the reporters in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister stated that all patients were out of danger and were recovering well.

"I also wanted to go to the spot, but due to bad weather, it is not possible to go there. And it has also been informed that there has been a landslide, so the vehicle could not move forward. All the patients have recovered and are recovering well. And I want to congratulate all the doctors of this medical college for taking care of all the injured people with full dedication, and all are in good condition. We are going to the Raj Bhavan. LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and I will talk to the people there through video conference," Singh said.

As this happened, Sinha welcomed the Defence Minister at Raj Bhavan, where the latter is expected to talk to injured persons admitted in the hospital via video conference.

A cloudburst occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, in which over 60 people were killed. The cloudburst led to sudden flash floods during the pilgrimage, resulting in widespread destruction and deaths. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, CISF, Indian Army and the local administration are engaged in rescue efforts, now in their eighth day.

Earlier today, LG Sinha visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to meet with victims of the cloudburst disaster in Kishtwar district. During his visit, he expressed hope for their swift recovery and detailed ongoing relief efforts.

Addressing reporters, LG Sinha said,“Everyone is stable, and I hope everyone recovers quickly and returns home. The incident was extremely unfortunate, and many people have lost their lives.”

He praised the authorities for their efforts, noting that 32 individuals remain missing and search operations continueSinha stated that Rs 4.13 crore have been disbursed to the victims so far and assured that the state and central governments will ensure rehabilitation of the affected families.