Zelensky To Visit India? Ukrainian Envoy Says PM Modi Invited President - 'We Are Trying To Agree On...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk said on Sunday, adding that the two nations are“trying to agree on a precise date” for the same.

“The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to India.

Polishchuk made the comments while speaking to reporters on the ocaasion of Ukraine's national Flag Day, on Saturday, August 23. He also said that the day was historical as one year ago on the same date, PM Modi visited Ukraine and invited Zelesnky to India.

In August 2024, PM Modi visited Ukraine and offered to help bring peace to Ukraine“as a friend."

India-Ukraine ties

Last week, President Zelenskyy had extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the nation's 79th Independence Day. He expressed hope that India would play an important role in global peace efforts, especially in ending the ongoing war with Russia.

On Saturday Ukraine's ambassador to India also called for a more active role from nation in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasising that Kyiv sees New Delhi as a key player in potential peace negotiations due to its longstanding ties with Moscow, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russia, on Sunday, said that Kyiv had launched drone attacks that sparked a fire at a nuclear power plant in its western Kursk region overnight, as Ukraine celebrated 34 years since its independence.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight into Sunday.

Russia fired 72 drones and decoys, along with a cruise missile, into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukraine's air force said. Of these, 48 drones were shot down or jammed.