France Summons Italian Ambassador
(MENAFN) France has called in Italy’s ambassador in response to "unacceptable" statements made by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini concerning President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion to deploy troops from EU nations to Ukraine.
This development was reported by French media, referencing a diplomatic source.
On Wednesday, Salvini proposed that the French leader should personally go to Ukraine.
Macron, who recently described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “an ogre at [Europe’s] gates,” has repeatedly introduced the concept of a “reassurance force” to be stationed in Ukraine.
This idea has faced fierce resistance from Russia and has not garnered much backing from other EU officials.
He revived the notion again after a summit in Washington involving US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and several European leaders, asserting that Ukraine would require a “strong army” and Western military presence once the conflict concludes.
During a press interaction in Milan, Salvini responded sarcastically, saying, “Hop on a tram and go to Ukraine yourself… Put on a helmet, a jacket, grab a rifle, and go.”
He added, “If Macron wants, he can go – but I think he’ll go alone, because not even a Frenchman would follow him.”
These comments provoked anger in Paris. According to Italian media, Rome received at least two formal protests on Thursday—one from the French Embassy and another from Macron’s team—condemning Salvini’s remarks as “unacceptable.”
On Friday, a news agency confirmed that Italian Ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro was officially summoned by the French Foreign Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
