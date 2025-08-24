403
Traze Continues Enhancing Investment Education at Money Expo India 2025 in Mumbai
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Mumbai, August 22, 2025.
Traze, a pioneering global financial institution dedicated to fostering financial education and technological innovation around investing solutions, today announced its participation in Money Expo India 2025. The event will take place on August 23rd and 24th, 2025, at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together India's foremost financial minds and a diverse audience of investors and enthusiasts.
Money Expo India has become one of the most anticipated events in South Asia in recent years, gathering an outstanding set of global financial institutions, fintech innovators, investors, and thought leaders. In 2025, the fourth edition of Money Expo India reflects the country’s maturing financial landscape, showcasing traditional investment schemes along with the latest financial technologies in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
This set an exceptional platform for Traze’s commitment to foster a more accessible, fair, and transparent way of engaging with financial markets in Southern Asia. Through its innovative platform and educational resources, Traze intends to continue demystifying investment, and empowering individuals to understand and feel confident in their financial decisions.
Traze’s presence at Money Expo India 2025 underscores once again its mission to enhance financial literacy and provide the necessary tools for individuals to cultivate their financial knowledge and tools, as Afshin Setoudeh, Traze’s Global CMO, put it:
"We are incredibly excited to be part of Money Expo India 2025," said Afshin Setoudeh. "Our goal is to ensure everyone has the clarity they need to build their own bespoke investment portfolios. We believe that with the right education and intuitive tools, anyone can polish their skills and never stop learning, ultimately achieving their financial aspirations. This expo provides an ideal platform to share our vision for a more educated and technologically empowered investor community."
Traze’s senior leaders will be also participating during the second day of activities with a talk about Tokenized Assets: Bridging Traditional & Digital Finance (August 24th at 11:00 AM, Hall 1), as well as in the panel discussion Geopolitical Risk: How Wars, Elections, and Inflation Move the Markets (August 24th at 4:00 PM, Hall 1), in which he will explore how global events like wars, elections, and inflation impact currency values and financial markets, sharing practical insights to help investors safeguard their assets and discover opportunities.
Attendees of Money Expo India 2025 are invited to visit the Traze booth to experience firsthand how Traze provides comprehensive educational content and user-friendly tools. Learn how Traze empowers individuals to navigate the complexities of investing with confidence and build portfolios tailored to their unique goals.
About Traze: Traze is a leading financial education institution focused on demystifying the world of investing. Through its innovative platform, Traze provides essential tools and comprehensive education designed to empower individuals with the clarity and confidence needed to understand financial markets, polish their investment skills, and craft their own bespoke portfolios for a transparent and accessible financial future.
About Money Expo India 2025: Money Expo India, the leading finance and investment event, brings together top experts, institutions, fintech innovators, and investors under one roof. Held annually in Mumbai, the expo serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing financial technologies, exploring market opportunities, and fostering high-value networking across stock markets, wealth management, fintech, and more. It is where India’s financial future takes shape.
