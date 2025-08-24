Alaya F Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Mitwa In Her Latest Dance Video
Dressed in a black chikankari kurta along with a white palazo, Alaya along with her choreographer is seen dancing to the song,“Mitwa” from the movie“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”
Alaya F has always come across as a good dancer. Earlier, she had posted her dance videos in the contemporary niche.
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi,, Alaya F ventured into Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.
She was lauded for her performance in her first film itself. Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya starred in the psychological thriller, Freddy (2022). She was appreciated for her nail biting performance.
In 2023, she starred in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, a romantic musical. In the same year, she also featured in U-Turn, a horror-mystery that portrayed her as a journalist. Her performance in Srikanth was well received by both critics and audience.
Alaya F enjoys a solid and loyal fan base on Instagram. Through her account on various social media platforms, Alaya offers glimpses into her fitness routines, workouts, food habits, vacations, dance, travel, fashion and much more.
On account of International Dance Day this year, Alaya F had taken to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the soulful track“Main Tera” from the movie,“Kalank.” Alaya showed off her refined dance skills and captioned it as,“Bringing back this choreography on a song that will always have my heart #InternationalDanceDay.”
The video, as soon as was dropped on social media, went viral. Fans quickly took to the comments section, showering Alaya with praise for her performance.
IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment