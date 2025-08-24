'Fool The People Strategy':Kerala BJP Hits Out At Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Over Ayyappa Sangamam, Stalin Invite

Kochi (Kerala): BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called out Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of disrespecting the Hindu faith and the sacred traditions of Sabarimala. The remarks come in response to reports of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in Kerala organising the Ayyappa Sangamam, a religious event, and inviting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Chandrasekhar labelled it as a "drama" aimed at "fooling people" and has demanded public apologies from both leaders for their alleged insults to Hindus and Ayyappa devotees. In his X post, "This is a clear message to @pinarayivijayann, @mkstalin from all the karyakartas of BJP all over and Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Both of you have, over the years, harmed and insulted Sabarimala, Ayyappa bhakts and the Hindu faith. Pinarayi Vijayan has imprisoned many Ayyappa bhakts, cases against many more, inflicted police violence against Ayyappa bhakts and done everything to violate and insult the sacred traditions of Sabarimala. Stalin and his useless dynastic son have repeatedly insulted Hindus and referred to the Hindu faith as a virus, amongst other things. He further added, "These are deeply etched into every Hindus memory and will never be forgotten or forgiven. So, the CPIM Govt celebrating Ayyappa Sangamam, a few months before elections, is a drama and part of a "Fool the people" strategy."Chandrasekhar demanded that Pinarayi Vijayan withdraw all cases against Ayyappa devotees, apologise to those jailed, and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions. Similarly, he called for MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, to apologise to Hindus and seek forgiveness if they wish to participate in the event in Kerala. "Let it to be known to both Pinarayi and Stalin - the only way they can take part in Ayyappa Sangamam is if they apologise to Hindus and Sabarimala Ayyappa Bhakts. Pinarayi Vijayan must withdraw all cases, apologise to those bhakts who were jailed and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions. Stalin and his useless heir Udhayanidhi must apologise to Hindus and seek forgiveness, if they wish to come to Kerala. Without this, if Stalin or Pinarayi try and misuse Sabarimala bhakts or their faith and attend this program, every karyakarta of @BJP4Keralam will come out and resist this," he said in a post on X.He further warned, saying, "Do not underestimate the strength of our will on this issue. Do not provoke us. Ask for forgiveness first and then do your opportunistic politics. BJP will not permit anyone or any political party to insult any Hindus faith or anyone's faith."

