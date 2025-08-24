Inshapemd Launches $189 NAD+ Therapy In San Angelo With Injectable And Troche Options-Making Cellular Health More Accessible Than Ever

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The San Angelo clinic expands its wellness portfolio with $189 NAD+ injections and troches-offering affordable, doctor-supervised solutions to support energy, recovery, and healthy aging..

San Angelo, Texas, 24th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In a significant step toward expanding access to wellness-focused medical care, InShapeMD has officially launched its NAD+ therapy program in San Angelo, Texas, offering both injectable and troche (oral dissolvable) options at a newly reduced price of $189 per month. The move is aimed at helping residents combat chronic fatigue, improve metabolic function, and promote healthy aging with science-backed treatment.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body. It plays a key role in mitochondrial energy production, cellular repair, and cognitive health. As levels of NAD+ decline with age and stress, many individuals experience symptoms like low energy, mental fog, and weakened immunity-making NAD+ supplementation an increasingly popular solution.

“Our goal is to remove the barriers to feeling better,” said a spokesperson for InShapeMD, a medical weight loss clinic in San Angelo, Texas.“By offering NAD+ therapy in both injectable and troche forms at a highly accessible price, we're putting proven cellular support into the hands of people who need it most-especially those battling burnout, post-viral fatigue, or age-related slowdown. It's part of our larger commitment to evidence-based care in hormone balance, weight loss, and metabolic wellness.”

The therapy complements a range of services already offered by InShapeMD, including their rapid weight loss program, which combines structured nutritional plans with advanced treatments like Lipo C shots for weight loss and appetite suppressants for weight loss. Clients can also explore vitamin B12 shots to boost energy levels, especially when used alongside NAD+ therapy for enhanced results.

The clinic's new NAD+ therapy also complements hormone-focused treatment plans. Individuals enrolled in a Low T Program or undergoing testosterone replacement therapy in San Angelo, TX, may benefit from NAD+ supplementation. This supplement is known to support cellular energy, recovery, and cognitive focus, making it a compelling option for those seeking non-stimulant ways to enhance overall vitality.

Unlike short-term trends or unverified supplements, InShapeMD's approach is medically guided and rooted in personalized care. Each NAD+ treatment plan is overseen by trained professionals who evaluate patient history, lifestyle factors, and related therapies such as peptide therapy or weight loss peptide service. This integrated model ensures safe dosing and optimal synergy with other wellness strategies.

InShapeMD has positioned itself as a key player in Texas's evolving field of metabolic and hormonal health. Their NAD+ therapy program reflects a growing public demand for sustainable energy and cognitive support without reliance on caffeine or crash diets. With the new pricing structure and delivery formats now available, NAD+ therapy is poised to become a core component of holistic wellness planning in the region.

About InShapeMD

InShapeMD is a physician-guided wellness clinic based in San Angelo, Texas, specializing in weight loss, hormone balance, and metabolic health. Their services include peptide therapy, testosterone treatment, vitamin injections, and personalized medical weight loss programs rooted in science and tailored to individual needs.

Contact Information

Website:

Phone: (325) 227-4981

Address: 3270 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901

Hours: Mon–Thur 8 am–5 pm, Fri 8 am–12 pm

Patient Forms