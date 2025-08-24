Provisional Squad For Friendlies Against Russia, Dominican Republic Announced

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) – Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami on Sunday named a provisional 32-man squad for upcoming friendlies against Russia and the Dominican Republic as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The list includes regulars such as goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila, defender Yazan Al-Arab, midfielders Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Baha' Faisal, and winger Mousa Al-Taamari. Sellami also called up veteran Ihsan Haddad to join the camp for medical rehabilitation as he continues recovery from injury under the supervision of the national team's medical staff.Training will begin Monday evening in Amman with locally based players and continue through Aug. 30. The squad will then travel to Russia, where the final roster will face the hosts on Sept. 4. Jordan will return to Amman to play the Dominican Republic on Sept. 9.The Jordan Football Association said the friendlies are part of broader preparations for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Jordan has already secured its first-ever World Cup berth, becoming the first Arab nation to clinch qualification for the tournament.