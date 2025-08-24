Jordan To Showcase 42 Companies At Damascus International Fair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) – Jordan Export House announced Sunday it is organizing the Jordanian pavilion at the 62nd Damascus International Fair, set to run in the Syrian capital from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, with the participation of 42 Jordanian companies across industrial and service sectors.The pavilion aims to boost Jordan's economic presence in the Syrian market, open new opportunities for national companies to expand exports, and highlight the quality and competitiveness of Jordanian products. Participating sectors include food and chemical industries, cosmetics, plastics, packaging, as well as services such as banking, healthcare, and information technology.The company said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to support national industries, aligned with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and National Export Strategy. The pavilion will provide a platform for promoting Jordanian products internationally, expanding export markets, and strengthening trade and investment cooperation with Syria.Organizers added that the pavilion will serve as a hub for direct engagement between Jordanian firms and Syrian, regional, and international counterparts, fostering partnerships, joint investments, and trade flows that support private sector growth and sustainable economic development.