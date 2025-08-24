Prime Minister Of Canada Arrives In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced this in Telegram .

"On this special day, Independence Day of Ukraine, it is important for us to feel the support of friends. And Canada is always there. We value help and solidarity. This gives us strength in the struggle and on the way to joint victory. Together we are stronger," Yermak noted and released a video of Carney's arrival at the Kyiv train station.

"On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Canada wrote on the social media X .

The Head of the Canadian government also posted a short video messag for the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Canada was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine as a sovereign nation. Since then, Canada and Ukraine have deepened our long-standing friendship. A friendship rooted in the shared values of peace, security, and democracy. Over one million Ukrainian Canadians call Canada home. Which means that every triumph and every tragedy on Ukrainian soil is felt deeply right here on ours," he stated

Carney also added that Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering.

"We are with you every step of the way in your fight to defend your sovereignty and to realize your dreams for your country," Mark Carney emphasized.

According to Ukrinform, the Prime Minister of Canada will visit Poland, Germany, and Latvia to develop partnerships, including in the defense sect or.

Photo: Mark Carney/Facebook