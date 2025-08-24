403
Pentagon prevents Ukraine from attacking Russian territory
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has prevented Ukraine from using US-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing US officials. Since late spring, Washington has reportedly blocked Ukrainian requests to attack sites on Russian soil.
The policy appears linked to President Donald Trump’s push to encourage Moscow to enter peace negotiations. Last week, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2019, followed by talks with Ukrainian, NATO, EU, and European leaders in Washington.
While Trump has urged both sides to reach a peace agreement quickly, he acknowledged on Thursday that Ukraine would have “no chance of winning” without the ability to strike Russian targets. Trump has also criticized previous US administrations for providing unconditional military aid, and Russia has repeatedly demanded an end to Western arms support as a precondition for a ceasefire.
