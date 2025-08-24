403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Sets Sights on 2026 World Cup
(MENAFN) Türkiye's national football team manager, Vincenzo Montella, has pledged to invest every effort into securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing that the national squad should always strive for ambitious objectives. At 51, Montella emphasized the significance of the task ahead, telling a news agency: “There is a tournament we haven’t been part of for 24 years. Of course, we will use all our energy to qualify.”
Looking ahead to their upcoming fixtures, Montella highlighted the importance of Türkiye’s opening game against Georgia on September 4.
He pointed out how the Georgian team has made noticeable advancements in recent times, evolving into a more cohesive unit.
“Our first game will be (Sept. 4) against Georgia, a very important opponent... From the first match on, we will focus all our concentration and energy,” he stated.
When asked if the long gap since Türkiye’s last World Cup appearance adds extra pressure, the Italian tactician acknowledged that high expectations are entirely warranted.
“This is very normal. A country like Türkiye should always have big goals. We must prepare the players in the best possible way,” he remarked, expressing a strong desire to meet those expectations with utmost dedication.
Regarding the group stage draw, Montella reflected on the formidable competition Türkiye will face.
He mentioned the inclusion of European champions Spain from the top seed, Georgia from the third pot, and Bulgaria—who had amassed the most points—from the fourth.
“Objectively, it is one of the toughest groups, but that doesn’t matter to us. We need to move forward step by step,” he concluded, signaling confidence and a clear strategy moving forward.
Looking ahead to their upcoming fixtures, Montella highlighted the importance of Türkiye’s opening game against Georgia on September 4.
He pointed out how the Georgian team has made noticeable advancements in recent times, evolving into a more cohesive unit.
“Our first game will be (Sept. 4) against Georgia, a very important opponent... From the first match on, we will focus all our concentration and energy,” he stated.
When asked if the long gap since Türkiye’s last World Cup appearance adds extra pressure, the Italian tactician acknowledged that high expectations are entirely warranted.
“This is very normal. A country like Türkiye should always have big goals. We must prepare the players in the best possible way,” he remarked, expressing a strong desire to meet those expectations with utmost dedication.
Regarding the group stage draw, Montella reflected on the formidable competition Türkiye will face.
He mentioned the inclusion of European champions Spain from the top seed, Georgia from the third pot, and Bulgaria—who had amassed the most points—from the fourth.
“Objectively, it is one of the toughest groups, but that doesn’t matter to us. We need to move forward step by step,” he concluded, signaling confidence and a clear strategy moving forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment