'Can I Keep It?': Trump Lifts Fifa World Cup Trophy, Makes A Joke In Oval Office

On August 22, Fifa President Gianni Infantino brought with him the coveted World Cup trophy to the Oval Office.

"Only Presidents of countries and winners can touch it," he says in a video that has taken the internet by storm. Infantino, while handing the trophy to US President Donald Trump added that it was "only for winners".

Infantino, addressing those in the Oval Office, also said that the last person to lift the cup was Lionel Messi of Argentina. As Trump held the golden cup, he said jokingly, "Can I keep it?".

In a lighthearted exchange that has been widely shared on Elon Musk's platform X, Trump even goes on to say "we're not giving it back". He then suggests that the trophy go up on the wall in front of him, drawing laughter from those in the Oval Office. Watch the video below:

On Friday, Trump announced that the primary headquarters for the 2026 World Cup would be located at the Kennedy Centre. He is overseeing a $257 million renovation project at the venue, which he described as a central feature of next year's 250th US anniversary celebrations, coinciding with the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup - the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches - will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Trump suggested that the tournament would generate over $30 billion for the US economy and create more than 185,000 jobs.