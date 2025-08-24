Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Al Marri Secures Bronze At Asian Youth Bowling Championship

2025-08-24 04:18:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Talal Al Marri (pictured) claimed a bronze medal in the individual competition of the ongoing 22nd Asian Youth Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Singapore's Ayman Rayden Lim Jintook the gold medal while South Korean Bae Soo-hyun, won silver.

Al Marri expressed his delight at winning the bronze.

“The competition was tough, and I was looking forward to winning the top place but some minor issues prevented me from doing so. But I'm happy to have won the bronze medal," he said.

"It is a great incentive for me to continue striving to achieve more accomplishments in the future given the support and assistance I and my teammates receive from the Qatar Bowling Federation and the team's technical and administrative staff,” he added.

Al Marri had earlier won the doubles gold at the 24th Asian Junior Bowling Championship 2025 hosted by Qatar.

