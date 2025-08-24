Qatar's Al Marri Secures Bronze At Asian Youth Bowling Championship
Doha: Qatar's Talal Al Marri (pictured) claimed a bronze medal in the individual competition of the ongoing 22nd Asian Youth Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
Singapore's Ayman Rayden Lim Jintook the gold medal while South Korean Bae Soo-hyun, won silver.
Al Marri expressed his delight at winning the bronze.
“The competition was tough, and I was looking forward to winning the top place but some minor issues prevented me from doing so. But I'm happy to have won the bronze medal," he said.
"It is a great incentive for me to continue striving to achieve more accomplishments in the future given the support and assistance I and my teammates receive from the Qatar Bowling Federation and the team's technical and administrative staff,” he added.
Al Marri had earlier won the doubles gold at the 24th Asian Junior Bowling Championship 2025 hosted by Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment