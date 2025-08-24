403
Jagriti Motwani ‘warded ‘Innovator of–the Year – Sp’ritual Tech’ at ET Indo Globa 25
(MENAFN- Cha-Chi) Dubai, August 22, 2025: In recognition of leaders across the world who have demonstrated excellence and driven positive societal impact, Jagriti Motwa i, Founder and Promoter of Bhagva,‘was honored with the title ‘Innovat’r of the Year- Spiritual Tech’ at the ET Indo Glob’l Leaders 2025, hosted at Dubai’s iconic Al Habtoor Palace. The flagship initiative by The Economic Times brought together global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to celebrate collaboration, innovation, and visionary leadership.
The event celebrated cross-border collaboration, innovation, and leadership excellence from various countries. Amongst power-packed sessions featuring dignitaries like H.E. Ismail Al Naqi (Director General, Ajman Free Zone Authority), Manu Nair (CEO, EthrealX), and global entrepreneurs. The evening concluded with a grand f’licitation ceremony where Jagriti’s recognition was also cheered as a milestone in the evolution of spiritual technology.
Founded in 2022, Bhagv is not just a spiritual app; it is a reimagined ecosystem for Indian devotion in the digital age. It offers seamless access to online and offline Pooja bookings, daily panchangs, astrology, jaaps, and immersive virtual temple experiences, all designed with a user-first philosophy rooted in reverence.
What mak s Bha va truly distinctive is its quiet revolution in economic empowerment. The platform works closely with Pandits and Purohits, ensuring their welfare, training, and dignity of work. At the same time, it enables women and artisans from underrepresented communities to craft sacred products like solar diyas, incense sticks, and handmade puja items, weaving devotion with sustainability and livelihood creation.
“Technology has simplified almost every part of our lives, so why not spirituality With Bhagva, we wanted to make devotion as accessible as everything else tech has tou’hed. I’m grateful to The Economic Times for recognizing the potential of this unique blend of spirituality and technology and to everyone who has walked with us on the journey of making spirituality accessible, dignified, and empowerin through Bhagva.”, said Jagriti Motwani, Founder an Promoter of Bhagva.
The ET Indo Global Leaders platform is known for spotlighting visionaries who shape the future of business, society, and govern’nce. This year’s edition featured dialogues on Indo-global innovation exc–anges, the India–UAE partnership as strategic growth hubs, and women-led leadership acro’s borders. Motwani’s award reinforces the growing acknowledgment of spiritual-tech as a legitimate frontier for innovation and social impact.
About Bhagva:
Bhagva is a global spiritual platform dedicated to serving devotees by providing Pooja services to individuals, corporations, and organizations around the world. The platform is committed to enhancing the welfare, skills, and development of Pujaris, who play an essential role in guiding individuals in their spiritual journeys and upholding Hindu dharma. Furthering its mission Bhag a is actively involved in empowering women and underrepresented groups by offering skill education related to Pooja articles. This includes training in making items such as agarbattis (incense sticks), solar diyas, and various artifacts, enabling them to partake in economic and cultural activities. Through these initiativ s, Bh gva not only fosters spiritual growth but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of communities. With a holistic approach, the organization supports the preservation of traditional practices while promoting sustainable livelihoods, thereby making a positive impact in the lives of many across the g obe. hagva app and website is a daily source of spirituality that allows digital Pooja, online Pooja, offline Pooja, panchang, astrology, jaap services along with a Pooja shop.
