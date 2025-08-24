Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia calls for UN Security meeting to discuss investigation of Nord Stream sabotage

2025-08-24 04:11:59
(MENAFN) Moscow has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after the arrest of a Ukrainian national accused of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The explosions in September 2022 crippled three out of four lines carrying Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea. Since then, Russia has repeatedly accused European governments of stalling the investigation and intentionally keeping it from participating.

“We will highlight the delays in the German investigation and the absence of transparency,” Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram, confirming that the session will take place on Tuesday.

Authorities in Italy last week detained a Ukrainian citizen, later identified in media reports as former officer Sergey Kuznetsov. Prosecutors allege he led a team that rented a yacht and used commercial diving gear to place explosives on the pipelines.

German investigators are said to believe that a small group of Ukrainians was behind the blasts, though Moscow has dismissed this version of events as “ridiculous.”

President Vladimir Putin has suggested that the United States may have orchestrated the attack. Russia’s foreign intelligence agency also claimed last year it possessed “credible information” linking American and British operatives to the sabotage.


