Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea’s Leader Bound for Washington to Meet with Trump

South Korea’s Leader Bound for Washington to Meet with Trump


2025-08-24 04:10:08
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is concluding a pivotal two-day visit to Japan on Sunday, according to media, before proceeding to Washington for his inaugural in-person summit with US President Donald Trump.

During his stay in Tokyo, Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday, where both leaders committed to enhancing collaboration on global trade and security issues. They also pledged to strengthen trilateral relations involving the United States.

Lee emphasized the significance of Japan as his first summit destination, describing it as a "neighbor sharing the front yard" and an "indispensable partner." He is also scheduled to meet with Japanese lawmakers prior to his departure.

In Washington, Lee will engage in his first face-to-face talks with Trump, centering on trade and security, following a July tariff agreement between the two nations.

The summit is expected to finalize the terms of a trade deal that reduces US tariffs on South Korean products from 25% to 15%, contingent on Seoul’s commitment to invest $350 billion in the US.

Following the summit, Lee plans to participate in a business roundtable, deliver a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and visit the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia before returning to Seoul.

South Korea remains a longstanding military ally of the US in the Asia-Pacific, hosting over 28,500 American troops under their defense pact.

MENAFN24082025000045017169ID1109967464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search