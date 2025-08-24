Your Morning Smile

“The Most Clueless Gringo in Costa Rica.”

(Note: While many of these could apply to both men and women, I'm using“he” here just for simplicity.) Actually, you can also change the country as well....



He wears running shorts in downtown San José - even when he's not running.

He speaks to Ticos in English, and when they don't understand, he just switches to louder English.

He calls Costa Rican currency“Monopoly money.”

He complains about the prices as he buys a $3 can of Campbell's Pork and Beans, while ignoring local options at half the cost.

He thinks“Going Native” means bathing once a week in his swimming pool.

He throws toilet paper into the toilet instead of the waste bin in public restrooms, because the sign telling him not to is only in Spanish - which he can't read.

He sneaks behind tour groups in national parks so he can listen to the guide without actually paying.

He visits Costa Rica in October, then complains there's too much rain and not enough sun.

Until he got here, he thought Costa Rica was an island.

He believes every young Tica who smiles politely at him is secretly attracted to him.

His idea of practicing Spanish is saying,“Buenos días, amor,” to the empleada who comes to clean his house.

He brags - and complains - about how much he paid for his 80-inch flat screen TV.

He lives in a gated community and only watches the same English-language TV shows he did back home. He says:“I don't always drink, but when I do, I like to mention that it just isn't as good as what I drink back home.”

He is... The Most Clueless Gringo in Costa Rica.