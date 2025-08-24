Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Assault Rises To 62,622
A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.
Medical sources reported that Gaza hospitals have received 61 martyrs and 308 injured in the past 24 hours.
Since March 18, following Israel's breach of the ceasefire agreement, the number of martyrs and injuries has reached 10,778 and 45,632 respectively.
The same sources indicated that the number of aid-related martyrs in the past 24 hours reached 16, with 111 injuries, bringing the total number of martyrs seeking sustenance to 2,076 and injuries to 15,308.
Gaza hospitals also recorded 8 deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 281 cases, including 114 children.
Despite international condemnation and repeated warnings from UN agencies about the catastrophic situation in Gaza, the Israeli government has been continuing its comprehensive bombardment of the Strip since October 7, 2023, exacerbating the suffering of the population and deepening the humanitarian crisis to alarming levels.
