Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korean Leader Makes Visit to Japan

2025-08-24 03:57:01
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday during his first visit to Japan since taking office in June, media reported.

The two leaders committed to advancing bilateral relations through enhanced strategic communication on security matters, expanding cooperation in emerging industries like hydrogen energy and artificial intelligence, and establishing an intergovernmental forum to address shared challenges including regional revitalization, aging populations, and disaster prevention.

They also agreed to widen the working holiday visa program to deepen people-to-people exchanges between South Korea and Japan.

President Lee is set to depart Japan for the United States on Sunday, where he will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

