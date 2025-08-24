Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why The Festival Is Celebrated For 10 Joyous Days

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated for 10 days in Bhadrapada. While Ganesha is worshipped daily, few know the reason behind the 10-day celebration. Here's why this tradition holds deep significance.

Why is Ganesh Utsav celebrated for 10 days? Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27th. On the first day of the festival, Ganesh idols are installed, and there is a tradition of worshipping them daily for 10 days. On the last day of the festival, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi, these Ganesh idols are immersed. Very few people know why Ganesh Utsav is celebrated for 10 days. Find out the reason...

The form of Ganesh Utsav as it is today was not the same before. Until a few hundred years ago, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated for only one day. The special thing is that at that time, the tradition of bringing clay Ganesh idols was not there. People used to celebrate this festival with great pomp by worshipping the Ganesh idol installed in their homes. At that time, Ganesh Utsav was celebrated in homes, not publicly.

According to the Ganesh issue published by Gita Press Gorakhpur, the great revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating public Ganesh Utsav. There was a special plan behind this. When our country was under British rule, Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating the 10-day public Ganesh Utsav. During this festival, revolutionaries, disguised as Ganesh devotees, used to discuss plans to liberate the country, and the British were unaware of this.When Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the tradition of celebrating public Ganesh Utsav, the day of Anant Chaturdashi was chosen for the immersion of the installed idols because this festival comes 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. During this time, the revolutionaries got 10 days to make their plans. In this way, Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated for 1 day, started being celebrated for 10 days.In Maharashtra, some people immerse Ganesh idols in just 2 or 3 days. This tradition is not new either. When a person installs a Ganesh idol at a place, at the same time, he also takes a pledge that after how many days he will immerse this idol. According to that pledge, some people immerse the Ganesh idol in just 2 or 3 days. According to scholars, doing so is in accordance with the scriptures.

DisclaimerThe information in this article has been taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.