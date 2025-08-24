Qatar University To Welcome Over 29,000 Students On Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University (QU) will open its doors tomorrow to welcome more than 29,000 male and female students, marking the beginning of the new academic semester across various colleges and academic levels.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Mohammed Diab confirmed that all preparations for the start of the new academic semester have been completed, emphasizing that the university is fully ready across its colleges and service and administrative units to ensure a smooth and effective start for students, especially the more than 6,000 new students.

He explained that the QU places the success and empowerment of its students at the forefront of its priorities through a comprehensive system of academic advising, psychological and social support, in addition to specialized centers for learning, skill development, and employment.

The Vice President for Student Affairs added that the university has prepared various facilities and services to make campus life a holistic experience that enriches the student's journey both inside and outside the university, through diverse cultural, sports, artistic, and research activities.

These activities serve as an important channel for discovering abilities, nurturing talents, refining character, and developing leadership and social skills, preparing students for academic excellence, professional success, and community service.

Dr. Diab pointed out that QU's mission goes beyond classroom education; it aims to equip students with the tools needed to choose specializations aligned with the needs of the Qatari labor market, thereby enhancing their future opportunities and ensuring their academic path aligns with national development requirements.

He also noted that the Student Employment Center at Qatar University offers practical programs to prepare students for the labor market through training workshops, field training, and meetings with experts, which enhance their employment prospects and refine their professional skills.

The Vice President for Student Affairs urged all students to take advantage of the various services and opportunities provided by the university to ensure a successful start to their academic journey.

He also encouraged them to complete course registration requirements, verify lecture schedules and locations, and maintain regular attendance, in addition to actively participating in university activities that enrich their experience.