Money-Based Games Stopped On Real11 Following Online Gaming Bill 2025

The Online Gaming Bill 2025 has led to the suspension of money-based games on Real11. While gameplay halts, user funds remain fully safe and available for withdrawal, reflecting compliance with regulations and a commitment to player trust.

The passage of the Online Gaming Bill 2025 has significantly reshaped India's digital entertainment sector, enforcing a complete ban on money-based games. The legislation marks a major turning point for an industry that, over the last decade, became an integral part of the country's sports and gaming culture and economy.

Real11, founded by brothers Amit Yadav and Lalit Yadav, has been one of the key players in this journey. Beginning as a fantasy sports platform, Real11 expanded into other segments, including casual real-money games and other skill-based games, creating a vibrant community of engaged users along the way. The platform's growth reflected the rising appetite among Indians for skill-based, interactive, and sports-driven digital experiences.

With the new bill making no distinction between games of skill and games of chance, companies across the sector, including Real11, have been required to suspend all real-money operations. User balances remain safe and accessible for withdrawal, ensuring that players' trust and confidence are maintained during this transition.

While real-money formats face an uncertain future, the broader digital gaming industry continues to evolve. Esports titles such as BGMI remain unaffected by the legislation and are expected to drive the next wave of growth. Real11, like several other industry leaders, is exploring new opportunities in adjacent areas of sports entertainment, gaming, and technology to remain aligned with changing regulations.

The story of Real11 is one of adaptability and vision. From its inception under the leadership of the Yadav brothers, the company has consistently embraced innovation and disruption in gaming. Even as this new law closes one chapter, the focus now shifts to reimagining what digital play can mean in India responsibly, creatively, and sustainably.

The Online Gaming Bill 2025 may have altered the present landscape, but it also sets the stage for a future where gaming companies like Real11 can pioneer fresh models of engagement. With India's large and passionate base of digital-first players, the opportunities ahead remain immense.