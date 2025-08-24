Qatar Mediates Return Of 83 Ukrainian Children Taken To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this on Telegram .

“Today I held a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine, Hadi Nasser Al-Hajri - our reliable and steadfast partner in the matter of returning deported and forcibly displaced children. Thanks to Qatar's mediation, 83 children have already been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and from Russia,” Lubinets said.

He recalled that only yesterday, thanks to Qatar's support, three more children and one young adult returned to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, within the framework of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a total of 1,564 children have already been returned.

In addition, several groups of returned children took part in programs of recreation and psychological rehabilitation in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Restoring their health after deportation, Lubinets stressed, is a crucial issue for Ukraine.

“Today was a special meeting - with us were children who were returned thanks to Qatar's mediation: they sincerely shared their stories and dreams, and exchanged symbolic gifts. This is what we work for,” the Commissioner emphasized.

The Ambassador and the Ombudsman also discussed further steps in protecting children's rights and humanitarian support.

Lubinets thanked the State of Qatar and personally Nasser Al-Hajri for their consistent stance and unwavering support for Ukraine - noting that while some countries have ceased their participation in the process, Qatar remains an example of true humanity and responsible international leadership.

As reported, three more children and a young man were recently returned from Russia to Ukraine.