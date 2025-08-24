'IAF, Great Teacher In Life': Shubhanshu Shukla On IAF's Influence During Axiom 4 Mission Experience
“Whatever I've gone through and whatever I've achieved, I feel that the background that I had or the preparation that I had for years by being in this uniform and by being in the Air Force, that any one of us who's sitting here would have done an equally good job. And that is the confidence I carry with me whenever I see whatever life throws at you, the kind of character that Air Force has built up for all the people sitting here,” he added.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla thanks IAF for his space journey, shares Axiom 4 mission experience with air warriors, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, other Gaganyatris, calls them gems. He said,“Forty years ago, when Rakesh Sharma went to space representing India, Shubhanshu Shukla was born shortly after that. A dream was born with his birth. One day, I will also see this earth from the sky. And today, forty years later, not only did Shubhanshu's childhood dream come true, but India also once again hoisted its flag in space. I come from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Shubhanshu Shukla is from there. He is also our voter.”
(With inputs from PTI)
(This is a breaking news)
