Death Toll In LPG Tanker Explosion-Fire In Punjab Rises To Seven

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) The death toll in the LPG tanker explosion and fire in Mandiala village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab rose to seven on Sunday, as four victims succumbed to burn injuries, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a pickup truck collided with an LPG tanker, triggering a massive blaze, engulfing 30 shops and 20 houses in the vicinity.

The police on Saturday said 21 people were injured in the incident, with several in critical condition. Seven were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur and eight to a private hospital, while others were admitted to various hospitals in Hoshiarpur and Adampur.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced ex gratia of Rs two lakh for the families of the deceased and stated that he was in constant touch with the district administration to monitor the situation.

He has directed the district administration to ensure free treatment for all the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed grief over the incident. In a message, the Governor said,“I am deeply pained to learn about the tragedy that has taken away innocent lives and caused injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating mishap. I pray for strength and solace for the bereaved families in this hour of immense sorrow.”

The Governor also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured and lauded the swift response of the district administration, Punjab Police, and medical teams who acted promptly to manage the situation and provide urgent medical assistance to the victims.

Kataria further said that the government“stands firmly with the affected families”. He also appealed to the public to stay away from the incident site and cooperate with the authorities involved in the relief and rescue efforts.