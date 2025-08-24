Monport Autoforge Makes History On Kickstarter With The World's First Automatic Loading Laser Engraver For Scalable Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum is building fast for the Monport AutoForge , the world's first laser engraver with a fully automatic loading system. Launching on Kickstarter, the project not only reached its funding goal within the first hour of its campaign but also announced that backer rewards will now be shipped earlier than expected- in October 2025 instead of January 2026.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support AutoForge has received in such a short time," said Monport CEO. "This milestone proves the demand for smarter, automated engraving solutions, and we're just getting started. Every new backer brings us closer to reshaping how creators and small businesses scale their work. Join us on this journey and be part of the future of engraving."

This rapid success signals strong demand for smarter, automated solutions in the engraving industry. Designed with small businesses and creators in mind, AutoForge saves time, reduces labor, and scales production-helping entrepreneurs transform bottlenecks into business profit.

Why AutoForge Is Making Headlines

Manual engraving is slow, repetitive, and costly. AutoForge eliminates those pain points with one-click batch engraving , a multi-feeder system that handles up to six modules at once , and auto-focus precision that delivers flawless results. With its 230×230mm large working area , AutoForge engraver machine can process bulk orders-such as hundreds of dog tags-in a single run.

The system's automation translates into ROI that small businesses can feel immediately: faster output, lower labor costs, and greater capacity to take on bigger jobs.

AutoForge Feature Spotlight

Built around its groundbreaking Automatic Loading System , AutoForge redefines efficiency with:



Automatic Loading System – A world-first innovation that turns your workspace into a fully automated production line.

10,000mm/s engraving speed – Industrial-grade performance in a desktop form.

One-click batch engraving – Simplify complex workflows to a single command.

Multi-feeder system (up to 6 modules) – Multiply throughput with parallel production.

AutoFocus technology – Guaranteed precision for every material and project.

230×230mm large working area – Room to handle both small items and bulk orders. Bulk dog tag engraving – A real-world showcase of scalable customization.

With these features, AutoForge is more than a laser engraver machine-it's a business growth engine for SMEs, creators, and production workshops alike.

Three Configurations, Limitless Creativity

Monport has engineered AutoForge with specialized laser configurations to meet diverse production needs:



30W Fiber + 20W Diode Dual-Laser – engraves metals and non-metals with versatility.

60W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver – produces 100+ vibrant colors on metal. 5W UV Laser – perfect for subsurface crystal engraving and ultra-fine detail.

From deep relief engraving on stone to dazzling color finishes on metal, AutoForge engraver machine provides the tools SMEs need to expand product lines and stand out in competitive markets.

ROI That Scales With You

Early tests show productivity increases of up to 300% compared with manual labor. That means more output, faster turnaround, and higher margins. For SMEs, it's a direct path to growth without the typical growing pains.

"By bringing automation into engraving, AutoForge gives small businesses the tools they need to scale confidently," said Monport CEO. "And with rewards shipping ahead of schedule, backers will start experiencing that advantage even sooner."

Kickstarter Launch & Limited Rewards

To celebrate its record-breaking debut, Monport is offering exclusive Kickstarter discounts -available only for a limited time. Each model includes just 15 Super Early Bird units with savings of up to 33% off retail , followed by 15 Early Bird units with discounts of up to 30% . Once those 30 slots are filled, pricing moves to the Kickstarter Special tier , still offering backers meaningful savings.

For early supporters, this means the AutoForge XPro Dual-Laser starts at just $2,199 (33% off), while the powerful 60W MOPA laser engraver for metal and 5W UV models both begin at $3,999 (also 33% off). With only 90 discounted machines available in total , these rewards are expected to move fast-making it a rare chance to secure AutoForge at its very best price.

Your Creative Journey Awaits

AutoForge is more than just an engraver machine-it's the start of a new era in engraving, where precision, speed, and automation come together to unlock limitless potential. Don't miss your chance to be among the first to own it.

Innovation Backed by Trust

From the start, Monport has been dedicated to creating machines that combine quality, reliability, and performance .The launch of the AutoForge on Kickstarter marks the next step in that journey. By combining cutting-edge automation with versatile laser technology, Monport is not only addressing current industry demands but also shaping the future of creative manufacturing.

The overwhelming support for AutoForge-hitting its funding goal within the first hour-reflects both the trust Monport has earned and the excitement for what's ahead.

Through this campaign, Monport reaffirms its mission: to make powerful, accessible, and future-ready engraving machines available to creators worldwide and for every laser engraving ideas.

Media:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Monport Laser

