€5,990 Smart EV Redefines Joyful Mobility
Visually, the vehicle stands out with a highly original design concept: oversized circular headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° viewing layout that blends bold personality with enhanced safety. Inside, it offers in-car karaoke and ambient lighting, while externally it is equipped with a drone-transforming it from a simple car into a mobile entertainment hub.
At the launch event, ASTRAUX will also unveil two additional innovations: the AI-powered companion robot Aimon and the AI sunglasses , marking the brand's latest step in lifestyle-driven smart technology.
Designed for all generation, ASTRAUX brings a new philosophy of "Joy for All" , merging style, technology, and affordability. This cross-category launch marks a bold step into smart mobility, emotional companionship, and wearable AI experiences .
Limited-Time Offer - Starting today until September 6, 24:00 CET , reserve any product for just €9.9 with a full refund available until November 10 :
ASTRAUX AL7 Early Bird price: €7,990 (Reg. €8,990)
ASTRAUX AL6 Early Bird price: €5,990 (Reg. €6,990)
ASTRAUX's vision is to make innovative design accessible , giving consumers smarter, more playful, and more affordable technology. As the brand puts it: "Style it. Live it. Show it."
The countdown has begun. Join us at IFA Berlin and witness a new era of smart living.
