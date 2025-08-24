No Terrorist Force Can Ever Subdue India: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday interacted with members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Srinagar, appreciating their efforts to promote trade, commerce, and industry in the Union Territory.

Speaking at the meeting, Sinha said the gathering would provide a platform for networking and collaboration for local businesses.

“India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world. For us, relationships are not transactional. They are based on compassion and brotherhood. Our unique cultural heritage and traditional values have made our economy resilient and established India as a great and powerful nation,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of holding the ICC meeting in Srinagar, the Lt Governor added,“By organising this meeting here, the ICC has assured the industrial ecosystem that no terrorist force can ever subdue India. This event in Srinagar is a huge statement against the enemies of our nation and will inspire industries in J&K to aim for greater goals.”

Sinha also spoke about the investment opportunities in the Union Territory and the economic transformation witnessed over the past few years.“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an industrial revolution and has emerged as an attractive destination for investment. Historic milestones in road, air, and rail connectivity have extended the reach of industrial opportunities to every corner of J&K,” he said.

“During the past five years, the people of Kashmir have stood firm against Pakistan and its disruptive agenda. Everyone has acknowledged this change, and J&K has now come at par with other regions of the country.”

LG Sinha said that train has connected Kashmir with Kanyakumari in spirit and development.“Days of fear are over and Jammu and Kashmir is marching on the path of peace, prosperity, and integration with the rest of the nation,” he added.

Highlighting the change in the ground situation, LG Sinha said that in the past, Pulwama was synonymous with violence, but today the district has more industries than Srinagar.“Hundreds of people from villages in Pulwama proudly joined the Tiranga Yatra this year, showing their faith in peace and progress,” he added.

Recalling the grim past when Pakistan-backed shutdowns paralysed Kashmir, the LG said,“There used to be 150 days of hartals in a year at the behest of Pakistan. Terrorists dictated terms, and after any encounter in which a terrorist used to get killed, schools, colleges, and markets across the Valley were shut forcibly. That dark chapter has ended.”

He said,“Now Lal Chowk remains open till late in the night, and there is a new vibrancy in Kashmir's streets.”

LG Sinha also pointed out the major dip in terrorist recruitment, noting that only one local youth has joined terrorist ranks this year.“This is a clear sign that the youth of Kashmir have rejected Pakistan's propaganda and embraced peace,” he said.

He praised the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which recorded the highest polling percentage in 35 years.“Politicians freely carried out their campaigns till late in the night, something unimaginable in the past,” the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the region is now emerging as one of the favourite investment destinations in the country.”

“Investments worth thousands of crore rupees have already arrived in J&K, with new industries and opportunities being created for the youth,” he said.

He lauded the ICC for its role in policy advocacy, connecting investors, and promoting a business-friendly environment, calling it an important pillar in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Lieutenant Governor also thanked business leaders and stakeholders for their contributions in attracting domestic and foreign investment and assured all necessary support and handholding to explore profitable opportunities in J&K.

Senior ICC members and local business leaders attended the event.

'Hindi A Symbol Of Pride, Unity & Identity'

Calling Hindi a“symbol of pride, unity and identity,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the youth to embrace linguistic harmony while addressing“Hindi Rangmanch – Humari Bhasha, Humari Pehchaan” at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Sinha lauded the remarkable efforts of Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti towards the promotion of the official language Hindi in Jammu Kashmir.

“In the last 75 years, Hindi has become the language that connects the country and our shared culture. During the freedom struggle, Hindi language was considered the medium for exchanging sentiments of the entire country.”

He said that hindi has played a very important role in weaving our diversity into the thread of unity.

“Our policy makers had stressed that there should be harmony between Hindi and other languages of the country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that India is a multilingual country where 453 living languages are officially spoken and among these 453 languages, Hindi has been the connecting link for 140 crore Indians. He asked the youth to maintain linguistic harmony and learn and respect other languages.

“Along with Hindi, we should be proud of all our languages. Apart from our mother tongue, we should also learn other languages and spread the cultural and literary heritage of those languages,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking about the discussion held in the Constituent Assembly on 14 September 1949, the Lieutenant Governor said that when the debate was going on in India on the selection of the official language, Hindi got the most support from those areas where Hindi was not spoken.

For our Freedom Fighters, Policy Makers, Hindi was linked to the identity of the nation. They saw Hindi as a thread of harmony and it has further enriched the diversity present in our cultural heritage, he said.

He also appreciated the endeavours of Culture Department and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to promote J&K's linguistic heritage.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the students, teachers and artists for their exceptional participation in a campaign launched by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti in the month of June-July this year in four Kendriya Vidyalayas to generate interest in Hindi language among students of class 6th to class 10th through various activities.

