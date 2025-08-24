Viral Video: Ghaziabad Woman Slapped Multiple Times Over Feeding Stray Dogs
The woman, Yashika Shukla, was allegedly assaulted and slapped eight times in around 40 seconds by a man for feeding stray dogs in a Ghaziabad complex.
According to Surbhi Rawat, president at People for Animals, the incident was reported from Brahmaputra Enclave, Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad.Also Read | Stray dogs deserve food, care - MCD to set up feeding points, shelters in Delhi
The accused, Kamal Khanna, Surbhi said, was seen acting like a thug, intimidating a lone woman at night with his domineering behaviour.
“This vile man crossed all limits of humanity. The poor woman was quietly feeding hungry stray animals at a street corner when Kamal Khanna approached and started harassing her. When a street dog barked to protect the woman, Kamal Khanna, in a fit of rage, repeatedly slapped her,” she wrote in her X post.
In the viral video, Kamal can be seen approaching Yashika, who is seen stepping backwards, and trying to slap her. The woman then asks the person behind the camera to record the incident, to which the man replies,“Yes, record this.”Also Read | Netizens hail Supreme Court stray dog ruling, call it 'unity of dog lovers'
Kamal, however, claimed that the woman had hit him first.
Following the incident, the police registered a case and took the man, identified as Kamal Khanna, into custody, NDTV reported.
The incident came hours after the Supreme Court modified its order on stray dogs, ruling that canines picked up under its August 11 order must be released after sterilisation and immunisation, with the exception of those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.Also Read | SC's stray dogs order: What changes now? 5 points on old vs new ruling
An earlier order by a two-judge bench of the top court barred authorities from releasing the stray dogs and warned of contempt proceedings in case of laxity.
